Saraki’s aide resigns

Ikenga Ugochinyere, the Senior Special Assistant on Youths and Students’ Matters to the senate president, Bukola Saraki, has resigned from his post.

In a letter dated October 3, the aide explained that the decision was as a result of his emergence as the national chairman of a newly formed political party.

The letter reads: “Sequel to the issuance of certificate of registration by INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) to my newly formed political party and my emergence as National Chairman, I wish to tender my resignation as your Senior Special Assistant on Youths and Students’ Matters. This is because of the legal and political implications of my new status as a result of which I cannot be able to discharge my functions to you.

“Your Excellency, it has been a pleasure working with a detribalised and youth friendly leader like you for over two years now. One of the most cherished moments of my public service life is working with the Office of the Senate President and you in particular. Your commitment to the economic transformation of Nigeria and creation of jobs for millions of young Nigerians using legislative process is outstanding. You have kept all your pledges to the Nigerian people and helped rekindled the hope that a new Nigeria is possible.

“Your Excellency, thank you for the opportunity to work with you as I wish you the strength to answer higher national calling in the future.”

The special adviser, media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, confirmed the resignation to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

He said the aide resigned due to his new assignment.