Man docked for alleged sexual assault on neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter

A 38-year-old man, Tony Allan, was on Thursday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, over an alleged sexual assault on his neighbour’s daughter.

The defendant who resides at No. 9, Ali St., Olowora, Ogba, a suburb of Lagos, was docked for sexual assault.

The prosecutor, Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on October 23 at the defendant’s residence.

Mr. Donny said that the defendant lured the 14-year-old neighbour’s daughter into his room on the pretext of sending her on an errand.

”The defendant fingered the girl’s private part, until she started bleeding and told her not to tell anyone,” he said.

Mr. Donny added that the girl could not bear the pain anymore, so she told her mother and the case was reported at the police station.

The offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Folakemi Davies-Abegunde, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs. Davies-Abegunde adjourned the case until December 18 for mention.

