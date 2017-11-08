College of Education expels 9 students, suspends another over exam malpractice

The Federal College of Education, FCE, Pankshin, Plateau State, has expelled nine students and rusticated another for various examination malpractices, the Provost, Amos Cirfat, has said.

Mr. Cirfat disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Pankshin.

He expressed concern over the level of students’ involvement in examination malpractice.

He said that the college had “zero tolerance’’ for any form of examination malpractice.

The provost said that some students were caught red-handed engaging in exam malpractice during the semester examinations.

He said that three undergraduate students and seven NCE students were involved in the act and were investigated, interrogated and recommended for punishment by the Examination Malpractice Committee.

“The Academic Board at its regular meeting held recently approved the punishments meted to the affected students to serve as deterrent to others.

“The only rusticated student (200 Level) is to miss one academic session (2017/2018) with all his papers cancelled and he is expected to resume in the 2018/2019 academic session to continue with his studies,” he said.

Mr. Cirfat said that the management of the college had given students and Academic and Non-Academic Staff the leverage to report any wrong doing or behavioural misconduct to the examination malpractice committee and SERVICOM Office for appropriate action.

He warned both students and staff of the college to uphold high sense of moral discipline toward collective efforts at making the college one of the best in the country.

