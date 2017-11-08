Student, 17, in court over alleged rape of neighbour’s daughter

Related News

A 17- year-old boy was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his neighbour’s daughter.

The defendant, a secondary school student who resides with his parents at No. 3, Salamata St., Iju Ishaga, a suburb of Lagos, was arraigned on a count charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed sometimes in October at the defendant’s residence.

Mr. Donny said that the defendant who lives in the same compound with the 13-year-old girl, lured her into his room, raped her and warned her not to tell anyone.

He said that when the girl began to have consistence pains, she could not bear it anymore, and she told her mother

Mr. Donny added that the defendant was arrested and charged to court.

The offence the prosecutor said, contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, entered a not guilty plea.

The Chief Magistrate, Folakemi Davies –Abegunde, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov.22 for mention.

(NAN)