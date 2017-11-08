Twitter to roll out 280-character tweets worldwide

Twitter logo. [Photo credit: Makewebworld]
Microblogging website, Twitter, known for its iconic 140-character tweets, said it would roll out 280- character tweets to users across the world, media reports on Wednesday said.

Twitter said it ran a test on 280-character tweets in September that showed users spent less time editing their tweets and were less likely to abandon them.

User posting in languages including Japanese, Korean and Chinese, which do not face the issue of “cramming”, will continue to have a limit of 140 characters, Twitter said.

The company did not say when it would start allowing users to post 280-character tweets.

