‎Woman fights husband on Qatar Airways, forces plane to make emergency landing

A Qatar Airways aircraft was forced to make emergency landing at India’s Chennai Airport en-route Bali from Doha when a female passenger attacked her husband over allegations of infidelity.

The enraged woman, an Iranian, forced the airliner to make the emergency landing after she discovered mid-flight that her husband was allegedly cheating on her.

The Hindustan Times reports om Tuesday that the woman was travelling from Doha to Bali with her husband and child on a Qatar Airways flight QR-962 on Sunday.

The report revealed that as the husband slept, the woman used his hand to unlock his fingerprint-protected phone, revealing the alleged affair.

Subsequently, the woman, angered by the discovery, reportedly started to hit her husband.

When the cabin crew tried to intervene in the ensuing fracas, the report said they were unable to calm the situation.

With the inflight episode spiralling out of control, the pilots decided to make an unscheduled stop in the southern Indian city of Chennai, report said.

The woman, her husband and their child were taken off the plane, which then resumed its journey to Indonesia, an unnamed security official told the Hindustan Times.

“The family spent the day at Chennai airport and was sent to Kuala Lumpur by a Batik Air flight. No police action was taken,” the official reportedly said.

“In respect of passenger privacy we do not comment on individual cases,” a Qatar Airways spokesperson told the Hindustan Times when the paper sent in enquiry requesting further details on the development.