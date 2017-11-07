2018 Budget: Create more jobs, Saraki tells Buhari

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to orientate the 2018 budget towards creating jobs for Nigerians.

He made this call as he welcomed the president to the National Assembly for the presentation of his proposals for the budget.

According to Mr. Saraki, designing the budget to create jobs will go a long way in making Nigerians feel the effect of the financial proposals of the government.

Commending Mr. Buhari’s efforts in tackling unemployment especially through the federal youth programmes such as Youwin, N-power, among others, Mr. Saraki said many Nigerian graduates were apprehensive about graduation day and National Youth Service Corps members do not look forward to the end of service year for fear of being tagged unemployed.

He said “deliberate steps must be taken to make the 2018 budget a job orientation one.”

Mr. Saraki further called for provision of Made in Nigeria projects in the 2018 budget while stating that the nation must see the implementation of the procurement law with particular reference to the part that has to do with support for made in Nigerian goods.

“The implementation of the 2018 budget must anchor Made in Nigeria projects so that government procurement is seen in this light and budget should provide enabling environment for private sector businesses,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to move beyond budgetary provisions to ensure adequate funding is available for execution of projects, and pledged support on behalf of the National Assembly to the President.

The “8th National Assembly is standing firm on its objective of expanding the economic activities through economic reform bills that have been prioritised,” he said.