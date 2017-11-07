PHOTOS: New Prado SUV burns down in Abuja

At about 8.30 a.m. on Monday, a brand new Prado SUV caught fire along the highway at a location adjacent to the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.
The driver tried to stop the fire without success. For almost half an hour, the vehicle burnt, other drivers went about their businesses.
Officials of the fire service arrived after the vehicle had completely been engulfed in flames.
Fire service operative putting out the fire
