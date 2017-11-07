PHOTOS: New Prado SUV burns down in Abuja

At about 8.30 a.m. on Monday, a brand new Prado SUV caught fire along the highway at a location adjacent to the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

The driver tried to stop the fire without success. For almost half an hour, the vehicle burnt, other drivers went about their businesses.

Officials of the fire service arrived after the vehicle had completely been engulfed in flames.

Fire service operative putting out the fire
  • MilitaryPolice01 [Joint Chief]

    The above two separate sentences underline the foolishness in the Country. 1. In a country filled with many stone hearts none of the other drivers found it touching to help the helpless driver with the fire extinguishers I know they all had in their cars , 2. A Fire Service for a whole Abuja City could only arrive when the damage had been done.

    Sadly insurance is little or non existent in Nigeria, so the driver will have to bear the loss and hopefully some respite comes

  • Dr Bunmi Binitie

    Oh dear! This reminds us all to keep a good fire extinguisher in the car. Thank God no life was lost