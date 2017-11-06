NAFDAC slashes product registration cost by 50% – DG

Related News

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, said it has reduced by 50 per cent, cost of registration of products for companies with or less than five employees.

The Acting Director-General of NAFDAC, Ademola Mogbojuri, disclosed this at stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Kano on Monday.

He was represented by the NAFDAC’s Director of Special Duties, Abubakar Jimoh.

Mr. Mogbojuri said that the reduction of the charges was to encourage operators of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, to register their products.

He said that NAFDAC had also taken necessary measures to make it easy for the MSMEs during the registration process.

Mr. Mogbojuri said that NAFDAC had also reduced time of registration MSMEs used to obtain licence, from one or two years to three months.

“We have also established Small Business Support Desk (SBSD) to guide small business through registration processes and also serve as enquiry point for them on regulatory issues.

”NAFDAC has also established product registration outreach in order to provide interactive engagement and advice on documentation, labelling and other requirements, to facilitate the registration process,” he said.

He described drug counterfeiters as worse than armed robbers, adding that their activities could cause the death of many people, “while armed robbers may not kill, if one does not argue with them.’’

Earlier, NAFDAC Coordinator in Kano State, Bashir Mu’azu, said the meeting was to inform stakeholders and MSMEs, measures by NAFDAC to ease the registration process and also enhance their products.

He said the meeting afforded stakeholders the opportunity to express their minds on their challenges with a view to solving them.

