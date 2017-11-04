Five Highlights from the House of Representatives this week

Related News

As both chambers of the National Assembly prepare to receive the 2018 budget document from President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday next week, here are some of the resolutions the house took in the past legislative week.

The house mandated its Committee on Foreign Affairs to investigate the allegation of non-payment of allowances of Nigerian diplomats in Cuba.The committee is to determine who might have played any role in the problem in Cuba and other Nigerian missions and report back in six weeks.

The house on Thursday also resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to investigate the non- remittance of trillions of Naira by the Federal, States and Local Governments into the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) since 2010 till date.

The Committee on Basic Education and Services was also mandated to conduct an investigation into the finances of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, from 2007 till date.

The house called for the demolition of structures erected under high electricity tension cables to prevent accidents.The house also urged the police and other relevant agencies to support the exercise and maintain surveillance around the routes of the wires, to sustain the tempo after the demolition.

The house passed through second reading, a bill which seeks to establish a foreign exchange market and to provide for the regulation, monitoring and supervision of the transactions conducted in the market and for related matters, otherwise known as Foreign Exchange Act, 2017.