Why we have not paid NYSC members October allowance – Management

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has given a reason for the non-payment of the October allowance of corps members nationwide.

The management also apologised to Corps members over the delay in the payment.

The NYSC stated these in a statement on its official Facebook page on Friday.

“The Management of the National Youth Service Corps regrets the delay being experienced in the payment of personal allowance to Corps members.

“Management wishes to inform Corps members and the rest of the public that funds have since been released by the Federal Government, but the delay is as a result of technical problems with the payment platform.”

The NYSC said the problem will be resolved in a couple of days.

“Service providers are working round the clock to restore connectivity so as to allow seamless crediting of Corps members’ accounts. We are confident that this will be achieved in a couple of days.”

“Management appreciates the patience shown by Corps members in the face of this unforeseen challenge, and appeals for more understanding as we are working assiduously with the relevant agencies to address the problem.

“Payment of Corps members’ allowance is a top priority for the Federal Government and the NYSC Scheme, and wish to restate our commitment to the welfare of the youth on national service at all times.”