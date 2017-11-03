Goje’s wife’s burial postponed

Related News

The burial of the late wife of Danjuma Goje, Yelwa, has been postponed to Saturday.

The shift was due to a delay in flight arrangement by airspace authority in the United States.

Mrs. Goje died in a United States hospital Monday morning at the age of 55, after a brief illness.

The family, through the son of the deceased, Ahmed Goje, had issued a statement Thursday, announcing that the corpse “will arrive Gombe from United States of America Friday at 8.30 am”, while funeral prayers were expected to hold at the Emir’s Palace by 2pm.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt Friday morning, however, that the change of date of the burial became necessary due to the delay in arrival of the corpse from America.

“As a committed Muslim, the corpse should have been buried immediately according to Islamic injunction, if she had died in Nigeria. But hopefully, the airspace would clear the corpse to arrive Nigeria tomorrow, Saturday,” a source close to said.

“The funeral prayer would now hold by 2.30pm tomorrow at the palace of the Emir of Gombe as planned.”