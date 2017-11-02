Jonathan, APC mourn Tinubu’s son

Related News

More condolence messages were directed at the family of Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos State governor, who lost his son on Wednesday.

Jide Tinubu reportedly died in Lagos in unclear circumstances. President Muhammadu Buhari sent in their condolences.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also sent in his condolences via Twitter Wednesday night.

“My deepest sympathies to Asiwaju and family on the great loss you have suffered. May God grant your son Jide repose in His Bosom. GEJ,” the former president wrote.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, also expressed sadness over the death of Jide Tinubu, who has been described as the first son of the All Progressives Congress national leader.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I identify with the Tinubu family at this trying period,” Mr. Okowa said in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Ehiedu Aniagwu.

“It is painful to lose one’s child but we are comforted by the fact that he lived a quiet but eventful life.

“I believe in your capacity to overcome this painful loss. May the Lord grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said

The Senate, through its president, Bukola Saraki, also condoled with the Tinubus, describing him as “a promising young man who had what it takes to contribute to the overall wellbeing of his family in particular and the nation in general.”

“It is highly unfortunate that we lost him so early and we are still pained by his demise.

“We pray that God guards, guides and grants Asiwaju Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi and the entire Tinubu family the grace and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Mr. Saraki wrote.

The APC also sent its condolences via email signed by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi.

“It is never easy losing a child or any loved one. Indeed, it is hardest when they are taken from us too soon.

“Many who met the late Jide Tinubu, who was a lawyer, fondly described him as cerebral, industrious and full of life.

“In this moment of grief, the Party offers its sincere condolence and deepest sympathy to His Excellency and other immediate family members over the painful loss.

“May the outpouring of sympathy and the comfort in knowing that the late Jide’s death is felt by many, help the family through this difficult time,” the statement said.