Orji Kalu denies 2019 presidential ambition

A former Abia governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Orji Kalu, has distanced himself from campaign posters pasted along Airport Road, Abuja, with the inscription: “Vote Orji Kalu for President on the platform of the APC.’’

According to Mr. Kalu, who is also a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, the posters are the handiwork of political jobbers and speculators, who are afraid of his political feat.‎

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday and signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Mr. Kalu insisted that he was solidly behind the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari, if he so desires to run in 2019, adding that the North should be allowed to complete their eight years tenure.

He said, ”after a two-week business trip to China, to my surprise on my way from Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, this morning, I sighted the malicious posters in my name with the caption: ‘Kalu for President.’

“It is definitely the handiwork of some politicians who are either afraid of my political capacity or enemies of the present administration as I have continually maintained my support for Mr President.

“The action of these jobless politicians is a ploy to damage the robust relationship I have with President Buhari and the top hierarchy of the APC.‎

“Such political blackmail is not only disheartening but unhealthy for Nigeria’s growing democracy.

“While I call on the unsuspecting public, especially members of the APC, to disregard the vicious posters, I am also reaffirming my unflinching and unaltered support for Mr President.

“I will contest in 2019 by the grace of God but definitely not for President”, Mr. Kalu declared.