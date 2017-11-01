Buhari, Dogara, Atiku, others condole Tinubu over death of son

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condoled with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, over the death of his eldest son, Jide.

Mr. Tinubu’s son died on Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

A statement by Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the president “is deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.”

The statement said Mr. Buhari, in a telephone call to Mr. Tinubu on behalf of the Federal Government and his family, offered his deepest condolences to the Tinubu family over the loss of Jide.

Describing the transition of Jide as “sad and painful,” the president said that the nation has been denied the services and potentials of the resourceful lawyer.

He prayed that God will grant the Tinubu family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and comfort all who mourn the passage of the promising gentleman.

Other eminent Nigerians including members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have also expressed their condolences to Mr. Tinubu over the death of his son.

A former Nigerian Vice President and chieftain of the APC, Atiku Abubakar, in a statement expressed shock and anguish over the death of Mr. Tinubu’s son.

In a message by the former vice president, he commiserated with the Tinubu family and counselled them not to lose faith in the will of Allah despite the oddity of the present pain and challenges.

“Nothing happens in this world without the will of Allah. How long we live or when to die is all ordained by the Almighty. But it’s most heart-breaking for any parent to bury his or her own child. I pray that Almighty Allah would grant the Asiwaju and Senator Remi, his wife, and the rest of the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss”, Mr. Abubakar said.

The former vice president also called on men and women of goodwill, friends and associates to rally round Mr. Tinubu in prayers as they brave their moment of grief and loss of a family member.

“My family and I are deeply saddened over the death of this promising young man. We are touched and are praying fervently that our brothers and sisters who are suddenly bereaved would pull through this difficult time with trust and faith in the Creator who gives and takes at His command,” the statement said.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress, APC, also condoled with Mr. Tinubu.

APC in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said, “It’s never easy losing a child or any loved one. Indeed, it is hardest when they are taken from us too soon. Many who met the late Jide Tinubu, who was a lawyer, fondly described him as cerebral, industrious and full of life.

“In this moment of grief, the Party offers its sincere condolence and deepest sympathy to His Excellency and other immediate family members over the painful loss. May the outpouring of sympathy and the comfort in knowing that the late Jide’s death is felt by many, help the family through this difficult time.”

Similarly, speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said he was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death of Mr. Tinubu’s son.

He described the late Jide as a lawyer of high repute who cut his teeth in the maritime sector and was hardworking and enterprising.

“It is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time.

I pray God almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Mr. Dogara said.

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, described the sudden death of the APC national leader’s son as not only shocking but unfortunate and disheartening.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Yomi Layinka, the governor expressed regrets that the cold hands of death have snatched another promising and ebullient young man.

“My dear Asiwaju, please accept my heartfelt condolences. On behalf of myself, family and the good people of Oyo State, I pray that God will give you the strength and courage to bear this monumental loss,” Mr. Ajimobi said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you in this trying period. With Jide’s death, the country has lost another shining star and future leader. May the Almighty comfort his wife, children and the entire family,” he added.