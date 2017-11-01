SGF: Ohanaeze Ndigbo flays Buhari for refusing to appoint an Igbo

John Nwodo
The leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nwodo

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for not appointing a South- easterner as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Mr. Buhari had on Monday named Boss Mustapha the new SGF to replace Babachir Lawal, who was sacked for corruption allegations.

Mr. Mustapha hails from Adamawa State in the North-east as Mr. Lawal.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, frowned at the refusal of the president to appoint an Igbo to the position “even after the ruling party (APC) zoned the position to the region.”

The South-east region comprises Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and Abia.

Mr. Nwodo said the president’s action “has further denied the people of the region a strong place in the executive arm of the administration.”

“It also shows the President’s insensitivity to the over flogged issue of marginalisation of Ndigbo by his administration.

“We had thought that the recent meeting of South-east leaders with the President at the Aso Rock Villa opened an avenue for a new relationship with the zone which appointing an SGF from the area would have helped to cement especially as the ruling party originally zoned the position to the region,” the group said.

The Ohanaeze urged the president ”to open his mind and have a positive attitude about Ndigbo whose contributions to the socio economic and political development of the country is not in doubt.”

  • Ndidi

    Oh stop it Ohanaeze! You and I know that RESTRUCTURING (or split up) is the only thing that will give Ndi-Igbo freedom to turn our Zone into our shared Igbo vision, and that even an Igbo SGF means absolutely nothing at all to our development. Come on Ohanaeze, stop this! I thought you had told IPOB that if they back off from demanding secession, you and our SE leaders would push for Restructuring! So where is sincerity? Where is integrity? Where is faithfulness to Ndi-Igbo?

  • Mamman

    Abeggiii!!!! This is a constitionally mandated multi party democracy. Ndigbo went ( or, still is) with the PDP. APC won.(still winning) & u assume they’ll hand over the VERY SOUL of their VERY EXISTENCE to you!!! Dream on.