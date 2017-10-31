Roma vs Chelsea Live Updates: Blues in Rome for showdown

More fireworks are expected tonight as the first installment of the Match Day 4 games of the UEFA Champions League takes place across Europe.

One of the interesting clashes will be going down at the Stadio Olympico where Roma and Chelsea will be battling it out for supremacy.

The reverse fixture between the two teams provided a lot of excitement as the game ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

It is expected that more will be served in tonight’s clash especially as Chelsea have a chance of qualifying for the next phase of the Champions League once they win in Italy.

This would the first time since 2013 that Chelsea would be making it that far.

Unfortunately, Nigerian international, Victor Moses, is still out injured, hence, he will not be in action yet again for the Blues.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates of the Roma vs Chelsea clash from 7.45 p.m. and other games taking place tonight.

