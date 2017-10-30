APC says it has been vindicated by Babachir Lawal’s sack

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal leaving the Presidential Villa Abuja after the announcement of his suspension in Abuja on Wednesday (19/4/17). 02295/19/4/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal leaving the Presidential Villa Abuja after the announcement of his suspension in Abuja on Wednesday (19/4/17). 02295/19/4/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the party has been vindicated following the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the sacking of the suspended SGF.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari had done the needful by sacking the embattled SGF.

“Few days ago when the president directed the dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, some people say that is right, but what about the suspended SGF.

“But the President, by virtue of the position he occupies, is the only one who has all the information and he would do what is necessary at the right time.

“We have been vindicated and it shows that the president has not in any way waiver in his commitment not to tolerate corruption at any level no matter who is involved,” he stated.

Also reacting on the development, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, Itse Sagay, said the former SGF’s sack was overdue.

“I think there has been a consensus on this and that was overdue, there has been too much delay.

“Although I will like to put a caveat that government usually has a lot more information than the rest of us as the delay might have been discretionary due to the information they had.

“I was patient and I definitely endorse the final decision that has been taken,” Mr. Sagay said.

On the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the substantive SGF, Mr. Sagay said he had a very long history of political activities saying that his appointment was a positive development.

He added that apart from being a lawyer with good reputation in terms of integrity, Mr. Mustapha had always been a consistent person in whatever course he pursued.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that until his appointment, Mr. Mustapha, who hails from Adamawa, was the Director-General of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority.

The former SGF was suspended by President Buhari on April 19, following allegation of misappropriation of funds and lack of due process in the Presidential Initiative of the North East, PINE.

The initiative focused on the redevelopment of the North-east following the devastation caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Mark M

    Firing one person from Buhari’s close circle – hardly justifies the slew of scandals that has erupted under a so called “anti-corruption” administration. Early victory lap for a party that is really not that different from PDP in the larger context.

  • Justice Equity

    Axis of evil people Congress, a congregation of hypocrites ,deceivers ,liars and propagandists.
    Instead of covering your heads in shame, you are celebrating that your government have confirmed what patriotic citizens had been lamenting, that this present government is the worst corruption ridden government to ever preside over Nigeria.
    If not the alarm raised by the senators, babachir lawal should have continued to go about deceiving Nigerians that he is leading the war against corruption, this was the very same man that was going about lying that buhari government have recovered $600b from Jonathan government while at the same time looting Nigeria.
    How many more buharis government officials are in the same boat with this shameless pastor?,let’s wait until the NASS reveals the next thief and nigerians put preasure on buhari before he will act again.
    Remember that the NASS and buhari had a running battle because of this lawal and magu for close to 6 months before buhari reluctantly set up a committee to probe what is too visible, and after the whole probe,it takes another protest from patriotic citizens before buhari reluctantly did something.

  • Anonymous

    APC should judge the mood of many APC supporters, theor view is that the corruprion war is not sincere and Buhari has lost a lot of support, all tjis delays and trying to bemsure makes it look as if it is a game to protect sacred cows until the noise becomes too much and forces the presidents hand, where is the soncerity in asking aso rock people to investigate themselves and aubmit reports? Where is the sincerity when EFCC behaves as if it does not have permisson to go after some alegarions, and the alegations and scandls are many, the Babachir, Oke, Maina, Baru, Aso rock clinic, Kogi state owing workers etc should not be issues for president to be asking aso rock people to investigate, it is a putely police andmanti-graft matter, thismis not how to build a solid war against corruption, this is not jow to stenghten the imdependecne and efficiency of the police and anti-graft agencies, this is just a man and his gocernment doing their own thign in their own way instead of doing the right thing.