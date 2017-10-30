Moderate dust haze, cloudy weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted moderate dust haze and partly cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 33 and 13 to 22o celsius.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions with isolated thunderstorms over the inland cities with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 18 to 23 degrees celsius.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms are anticipated over the coastal region like Ikom, Uyo, Umuahia, Enugu, Owerri, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa, Warri, Benin, Akure, Ijebu-Ode and its environ during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience moderate dust haze conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 36 and 16 to 23 degrees celsius.

“Moderate dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over northern cities down to the central states while localised thunderstorms are likely over some parts of the southern cities in the next 48 hours,’’ it added.

(NAN)