Moderate dust haze, cloudy weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted moderate dust haze and partly cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 33 and 13 to 22o celsius.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions with isolated thunderstorms over the inland cities with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 18 to 23 degrees celsius.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms are anticipated over the coastal region like Ikom, Uyo, Umuahia, Enugu, Owerri, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa, Warri, Benin, Akure, Ijebu-Ode and its environ during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience moderate dust haze conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 36 and 16 to 23 degrees celsius.

“Moderate dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over northern cities down to the central states while localised thunderstorms are likely over some parts of the southern cities in the next 48 hours,’’ it added.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.