Quattara commends Buhari over Nigeria’s recession exit

From left: President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire; President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief of Staff, to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed during the visit of President Ouattara to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (30/10/17). 05762/30/10/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN
From left: President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire; President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief of Staff, to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed during the visit of President Ouattara to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (30/10/17). 05762/30/10/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN

President Alhasan Quattara of Cote d’voire on Monday in Abuja commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking Nigeria out of recession.

Mr. Quattara gave the commendation when he addressed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He said they discussed how to strengthen existing bilateral relations between Nigeria and cote d’I voire.

Mr. Ouattara also said that President Buhari had accepted to be part of the African Union summit slated for the end of November in Abidjan, Cote D’ivoire.

He stressed the need to deepen democratic governance in the sub-region, saying his meeting with Buhari focused on political situations in Togo and Liberia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two presidents met officially for the first time since the inauguration of the Buhari administration on May 29, 2015. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Otile

    We don’t want Buhari to start donating money to Alhaji Quattara because he flattered Buhari by telling him that the recession is over. Hard times are still very much in Nigeria. As a matter of fact, things are getting harder for common people. Quattara should not judge life in Nigeria by the aides and Fulani people Buhari surrounded himself with, those people have it made.