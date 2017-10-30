BREAKING: Trump associate, Paul Manafort, turns self in to FBI

Related News

A political associate of President Donald Trump turned himself at the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation’s field office in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Manafort is Mr. Trump’s former campaign chairman. He was shown on CNN as he turned himself in at 7:15 a.m.

The development came minutes after The New York Times reported that Mr. Manafort had been asked to turn himself in as part of an ongoing special counsel investigation into possible collusion between Mr. Trump’s campaign and some Russians.

The Times also reported that Mr. Manafort’s former business associate, Rick Gates, was also asked to turn himself in. But Mr. Gates did not arrive with Mr. Manafort at the FBI office in the U.S. capital.

It is not immediately clear what charges would be filed against Messrs. Manafort and Gates. Media reports suggest their arrests may have more to do with tax charges than alleged Russian interference with the 2016 presidential elections that country.

A former director of the FBI, Robert Mueller, was appointed as a special counsel to look into the controversies surrounding the 2016 elections.

CNN first reported on Friday that Mr. Mueller had secured some indictments in the probe.

They are both expected to be interviewed by FBI investigators with possibility of being arraigned before a district court later Monday.