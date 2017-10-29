Dust haze, cloudy weather to prevail on Monday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted dust haze over the central states of the country on Monday with visibility range of three to five kilometres.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 34 and 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

It added that localised visibility of less than or equal to 2000m would prevail over the region during the forecast period

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy to partly cloudy morning conditions with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 33 and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over Ikom, Uyo, Umuahia, Enugu, Owerri, Calabar, Eket, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Warri, Benin, Akure and Ijebu-Ode during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience dust haze conditions over most parts of the region with visibility range of two to three kilometres.

“The region will also experience localised visibility of less than or equal to 2000m with day and night temperatures of 31 to 37 and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over northern cities down to the central state with visibility range of less than or equal to 2000 meters over most parts of the northern cities.

“However, localized thunderstorms are likely over some parts of the southern cities in the next 72 hours,” it added.

(NAN)