Manchester United vs Tottenham: Red Devils seek return to winning ways (LIVE UPDATES)

Manchester United are keen to return to winning ways after a stalemate away to Liverpool and a shock loss to Huddersfield Town last weekend.

The loss for the Red Devils was their first in all competitions this season and they will want to right the wrong and affirm that it was just a bad day at the office last weekend.

Jose Mourinho did not hide his disappointment at how his players fared last weekend and it is expected that they will all come to the party in Saturday’s early kickoff.

As for Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino’s team make the trip to the North-West looking to move clear of United in the standings and reduce the gap on leaders Manchester City to two points.

It might be a difficult hurdle as Spurs have lost 20 of their last 25 Premier League away visits to Old Trafford.

With Harry Kane already ruled, many waits to see who will lead the quest for goals by the visitors.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates from 12.30pm.

Team Lineups

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Blind, Darmian, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Martial.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Rose, Sanchez, Trippier, Dembele, Nkoudou, Llorente.