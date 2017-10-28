I killed my uncle because he tried to rape me, Suspect tells Police

Related News

The Police in Enugu State have arrested a 21 years old woman, Tina Sunday, for allegedly clubbing her uncle to death with a stone as he tried to rape her.

A statement by the spokesperson of the police in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, said the incident happened on Thursday.

According to him, the suspect hails from Ikot Udobang Ukanafon in Akwa Ibom State but was living with the now deceased uncle at Ezilo street axis of Independence layout, Enugu.

Ms. Sunday, according to the spokesperson, alleged that she killed the 48 years old uncle, Friday Mathew, in self defence as he is fond of making sexual advances to her which she never liked.

“She further disclosed that on that fateful day at about 8.30pm in the night when she was lying down while expecting the deceased 10 year old son by name Thankgod Friday whom she had sent to go and buy sugar for her, that the uncle believing her to be sleeping,tried to have carnal knowledge of her which caused her to wake up forcefully and in a bid to save herself from the mess of the uncle,kicked him on his groin,” the spokesman said.

“This angered the uncle who became violent and in the ensuing struggle,she headed for a stone near the door which she used in hitting his cheek,” he added.

The uncle consequently became unconscious and later died.

“Really it was not my intention to kill him as I never intended to do so. Although he has disturbed me sexually severally,” the suspect was quoted as saying.

The police gathered that shortly after, the son of the deceased came back to meet the lifeless body of his father. But he was allegedly warned by the suspect not to shout in order not to attract attention and her eventual arrest.

She also allegedly promised the young boy to take care of him.

She immediately locked up the house, went away with the boy and dropped him at one of their aunty’s place and disappeared, the police said.

“When the police operatives of the New Haven Division of the Enugu state command got the report,they swung into action swiftly and tracked the fleeing suspect,” the spokesperson said.

Mr. Amaraizu said the suspect is now regretting her act and begging for forgiveness as she never intended to kill the uncle.