JUST IN (PHOTOS): Channels TV crew involved in road accident

Related News

An accident involving a Channels Television crew happened on Friday night in Abuja.

The accident occurred at church gate junction of the Nigerian capital and caused injuries to occupants of the TV station’s bus and another car also involved in the accident.

The Channels TV bus involved in the accident [Photo by Nasir Ayitogo, 10/27/2017] One of the cars involved in the accident [Photo by Nasir Ayitogo, 10/27/2017] Scene of the accident [Photo by Nasir Ayitogo, 10/27/2017] Scene of the accident [Photo by Nasir Ayitogo, 10/27/2017] The Channels TV bus involved in the accident [Photo by Nasir Ayitogo, 10/27/2017]

Details later