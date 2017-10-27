Nigeria building stronger private sector partnerships – Osinbajo

Related News

Nigeria is consciously building stronger partnerships and collaborations with the private sector in infrastructure development to sustain the progress in the economy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday.

The VP was addressing a US-Africa Business Centre delegation, which visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja in the company of the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Zenith Bank Chairman, Jim Ovia; US Ambassador in Nigeria, Stuart Symington; and President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Scott Eisner.

“In line with our Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, targets, we are committed to the private sector leading the way in the development of the economy,” he said.

“That is so important to us, because if you look at what government can actually provide, even in terms of the resources government has, we really don’t have a choice than to depend on the private sector.’’

The vice president said the whole attitude was to try to get everyone in government to understand that business has a choice, capital has a choice, and the private sector should make themselves as welcome as possible.

He said government has been trying to do was to create an environment that would make it easy for the private sector to do business.

An Industrial Competitiveness Advisory Council, he said, was already established and meeting regularly with senior government officials, especially those concerned with the economy.

“We think there is a lot that can be done. There is a lot of room for investment and a lot of room for collaboration. We look forward to a lot more areas that we can work together to develop the economy,” the VP said.

On his part, the president, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Eisner, said the delegation’s visit was in recognition of the Buhari administration’s friendly economic policies and the preparedness of U.S. business owners to invest in the Nigerian economy.

He said the Centre, comprising over three million members, was committed to working with governments across Africa in achieving key economic targets and also contribute in the development of critical infrastructure.

Mr. Eisner commended the Federal Government for its policies on the economy, especially its ease of doing business initiative among others.