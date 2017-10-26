Reps reject move to set up seaport in Edo

Related News

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a motion to establish Gele-Gele Seaport and concession its management to Edo State Government including declaring it an export and import free trade zone.

The motion which was titled, ‘Need for the Federal Government to Concession Gele-Gele Seaport to Edo State Government and Declare it an Export and Import Free Trade Zone’ was sponsored by Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency in Edo State.

The motion noted that from its historical importance, the seaport will play a significant role in the economic development of Nigeria as Edo State is connected to various parts of the country, which makes it an economic hub for transportation of merchandise.

Mr. Agbonayinma had defended his motion: ”The establishment and concession of seaport to Edo State Government will not only provide for export free trade zone with enormous trading activities but will also lead to the creation of good road infrastructure and agro-industrial park and container terminals in the state, thereby urbanizing the predominantly rural communities in the state.

”The concession will boost revenue generation, create more jobs, boost economic activities in the state, assist in the decongestion of other seaports, attract foreign investments and ensure increase in timely delivery and distribution of merchandise to consumer markets.”

The lawmakers apparently not convinced rejected the motion. Only a few of the lawmakers believed the move would boost the economy of Edo State and Nigeria.