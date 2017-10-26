PDP Convention: David Mark warns against impunity

Related News

Former Senate President David Mark has warned the Peoples Democratic Party against impunity and imposition of candidates ahead of the December 9 national convention to elect the party’s leadership.

Mr. Mark gave the warning when he hosted one of the aspirants to the office of national chairman of the party, Raymond Dokpesi, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to a press release by his spokesperson, Paul Mumeh, Mr. Mark urged party faithful to reflect on the issues that led to its fall in the 2015 general elections and to avoid pitfalls at the convention.

“We must say no to impunity. We must reject imposition of candidates on the party. Elders of the party including myself must ensure justice, fairness and equity. The people must be allowed to decide,” he said.

“Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the PDP and we must not fail them. We need a leader of the PDP that is a bridge builder, accessible, possesses the character and integrity to lead the party to victory in 2019.”

He made reference to how he tried in vain to resolve the intractable conflict between the Ali Modu Sherrif and Ahmed Makarfi factions during the squabble for the control of the party.

“For me, I will always stand for the truth because only the truth will guarantee our success in future polls,” he said.

While appreciating the contributions of Mr. Dokpesi to the development of the PDP and urging him not to relent, the former Senate President enjoined aspirants to the various positions to comply with the rules of the game and accept the outcome of the election without bitterness or rancour, hoping that the process would be free, fair and credible.

Mr. Dokpesi earlier said that he opted to seek the chairmanship position of the party because he is eminently qualified, competent and capable of leading the party.

He promised to bring sanity to the party and to ensure justice, fairness and equity in its administration, if elected.

Two former senators, Yisa Braimoh and Grace Bent, who were on Mr. Dokpesi’s entourage, extolled his qualities as the man appropriate for the job at the moment.