APC denies postponing NEC meeting

John Odigie-Oyegun, APC Chairman
The All Progressive Congress, APC, has denied reports that the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC meeting has been postponed. 

On Thursday, there was a report (not PREMIUM TIMES) that the party’s National Caucus and NEC meetings, scheduled for October 30 and 31 respectively, had been postponed.

The party’s  publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, however denied the report on Thursday in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

“I am really surprised because there is no such thing. The caucus meeting is still holding on the 30th and NEC on the 31st,” he said.

