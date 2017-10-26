Declare state of emergency on roads, Reps tell federal govt

Related News

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on federal roads in Nigeria.

They said most of the roads are dilapidated and government should initiate measures to rehabilitate them.

The call followed a motion on the “Need to Declare a State if Emergency on Rehabilitation of Federal Roads Across the Country” sponsored by Segun Adekola (PDP-Ekiti ) and Afe Olowookere (APC-Ondo).

According to the motion, the dilapidated state of most federal roads that link all parts of the federation is causing concern to citizens.”

Mr. Adekola explained that budgetary allocations for rehabilitation/maintenance of the roads are usually less that 45%, whereas road infrastructure deficit was estimated in 2015 at N2 trillion.

He said road transportation has become the most available means of movement in the country as a result of the absence of railway system, thus exacting immense toll on the road network.

Mr. Adekola said the absence of public-private partnership scheme and the failure of successive administrations to prioritise road construction and maintenance have left “practically all federal roads” in disrepair.

He cited some of the worst affected as the Owo-Ikare-Kabba, Ikare-Omuo-Kabba, Ipele-Kabba, Isua-Ibilo-Okene, Okene-Obajana, Abuja-Lokoja-Okene, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Okigwe-Umuahia and Enugu-Awka-Onitsha.

The lawmaker said the condition of the roads has exposed commuters to harrowing experiences in form of accidents and attacks by hoodlums who rob and kill at will on the roads.

Following deliberation of the motion, the House resolved to mandate the Committee on Works to ascertain the status of federal roads across the country, the contracts awarded for their rehabilitation, the budgeted sums and states of execution from 2007 till date.

It said the Committee should report its findings to the plenary within 12 weeks for further legislative action.