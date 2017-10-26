Demons not responsible for road accidents — FRSC

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Wednesday said Nigerians should stop the age-old superstition of blaming demons for the recklessness of drivers on motorways.

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, admonished motorists to start taking responsibility their actions while behind the wheels.

“Nigerians must be aware that frequent cases of road crashes during this period, particularly the ember months are unconnected to demonic activities,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.

The Corps Marshal spoke through the Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC head of media, who represented him at the launch of the 10th edition of the ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign organised by Nigerian Breweries in collaboration with the FRSC in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr. Kazeem said drivers should be circumspect of intensified activities on the road that usually come with the ember months.

“The Ember Months being a period of festivities, people are wont to get drunk on a daily basis in the name of celebration.

“This campaign, therefore, is a timely reminder that drinking and driving do not only pose threat to the life of the drunk driver, but also to the lives and property of other of all road users,” Mr. Kazeem said.

The official said road crashes constitute “a threat to the state of road infrastructure which costs a lot of resources to produce and mount on the highways and city centres.’’

Mr. Kazeem blamed the death of 53 persons in 31 accidents involving 122 people during the 2016 ember months on driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.

He urged Nigerian drivers to make this season a hitch-free one for not just themselves but other citizens who may fall victims of reckless and excessive speeding.