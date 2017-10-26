Saraki, Dogara commend Buhari for signing NEDC law

Related News

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki, and his House of Representatives counterpart, Yakubu Dogara, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the North East Development Commission, NEDC Bill.

They, in separate statements, commended the president saying his action will help revive the North-east.

Mr. Saraki, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the presidential action as a major development in the efforts by the present administration to restore peace and normalcy in the North-east and ameliorate the harrowing experience of the people as a result of the insurgency.

“Now, that the NEDC Act has the full force and effect of the law, it is my hope that we can collectively work towards the rehabilitation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the North-east,” Mr. Saraki said.

“I believe the NEDC Act will help alleviate the suffering of the millions of Nigerians whose lives have been affected by the insurgency in the zone.

“You will recall that when I visited Maiduguri, I promised that the National Assembly will work and pass law to alleviate the suffering of the people. I thank God, Mr. President, my colleagues and members of the House of Representatives for making the promise a reality.”

In a separate statement signed by media aide to the speaker, Turaki Hassan, he hailed Mr. Buhari’s sensitivity to the plight of the highly traumatised people of the North-east.

“I expect that the expeditious coming into force of the commission will remedy the long years of underdevelopment suffered by the region. The recovery and redevelopment of the zone devastated by terrorism is expected to last decades”, Mr. Dogara said.

The NEDC establishment bill was sponsored by the Speaker in 2015. It seeks for the recovery, resettlement, and rebuilding of the violence ravaged region and the convocation of an international donor conference for total reconstruction and rebuilding of the region.