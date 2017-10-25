Senators ask Auditor General to submit delayed 2016 Audit Report

Related News

The Nigerian Senate has urged the Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine, to submit the 2016 Annual Audit Report.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Matthew Uroghide, made this call while addressing journalists on Wednesday.

Mr. Uroghide explained that the constitution mandates the Auditor-General to submit the report to the National Assembly.

Section 85 (5) of the 1999 Constitution states: “The Auditor-General shall, within ninety days of receipt of the Accountant-General’s financial statement, submit his reports under this section to each House of the National Assembly and each House shall cause the reports to be considered by a committee of the House of the National Assembly responsible for public accounts.”

According to Mr. Uroghide, “The committee is aware of the backlog of reports before it and is determined to work tirelessly to ensure that the backlogs are cleared. Towards this end, the committee shall be sitting regularly to ensure that consideration is completed and reports submitted to the Senate.

“The last report submitted by the Auditor General for the Federation is for the year ended 31st December 2015. The submission of the 2016 report is already due. The committee is therefore calling on the Auditor-General of the Federation to immediately submit the report.”

He added that the committee would consider the Federal Audit Service Commission Bill to check “possible embezzlement, misuse, misapplication, wastage and loss of public funds and resources.”

The Senate’ Public Accounts Committee oversights compliance with rules, regulations and laws governing public expenditure by courts, ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government.