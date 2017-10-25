Nigerian local governments partner firms in move to harness country’s agricultural potential

Related News

Nigeria’s 774 local governments under the auspices of the All Local Governments Association of Nigeria (ALGON), is hosting an international seminar on developing agricultural assets of their respective areas.

The multi-stakeholder event, which is bringing together international experts in the area, will kick off on Thursday in Abuja.

Tagged “International Seminar on Comprehensive Local Agriculture Plan, C-PLAN” the event will be co-hosted by a number of local companies and international institutions and agro-allied companies.

Among key partners for the event are Accelerated Building Technologies Limited, International Rice Research Institute, Manilla, among others.

The event will engage stakeholders into building Comprehensive Local Agriculture Plan, C-PLAN as a blueprint for agricultural revolution in Nigeria using the top to up approach.

The document will aid local governments to explore the hidden potentials of their areas and how to leverage on those resources for economic development.

The seminar will therefore bring together stakeholders in the agricultural value chains from all over the world and the country to brainstorm on how to help local governments to benefit from their agricultural advantages.

According to the organisers of the event, “the project envisages an increased emphasis on participation and on partnerships between the public and private sector.

“The main thrust of the experts and policy makers of C-LAP will be to consider agricultural growth as the key to poverty reduction and the need to diversify agricultural production on the basis of geographical location and commercialization of agro-products”.

The project will also “evolve an action plan for achieving sustainable agricultural growth with food security and cropping system that will improve farmer’s income”.

Also, the promoters of the new scheme envision the establishment of demonstration farms of between five and 20 hectares each in each of the 774 local governments of the country.

For sustainability and improvements on the value chain, the 774 farms will be linked to national retain chain, wholesale markets and mega food parks.

Expected at the two-day seminar are crème de la crème of the sector at all levels including policy makers, top executives, farmers associations, agricultural entrepreneurs, finance experts, channel distributors, among other stakeholders.