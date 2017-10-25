Maina: One scandal too many for Buhari – Ezekwesili

Related News

A former Minister of Education and leader of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Oby Ezekwesili, has described the reinstatement of fugitive civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina, to the civil service as one scandal too many and the ‘most lethal blow’ to the current administration’s fight against corruption.

Ms. Ezekwesili took to her twitter page on Wednesday to express her disgust at the development.

She urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ”own up to the scandal and start with full disclosure before tackling the matter.”

“Something is FUNDAMENTALLY BROKEN in Governance & #MainaGate is a mere SYMPTOM. Pres. @MBuhari’s usual ALOOFNESS on such matters WON’T WORK.

”#MainaGate is the most LETHAL BLOW yet to a struggling anti-corruption agenda that had the @officialEFCC increasingly isolated by the AGF. There is no redeeming prospects in the COLOSSAL MESS made by officials of FG in the #MainaGate. But at least START with FULL DISCLOSURE”, the ex-minister said.

She said that if President Buhari took ”public confidence building measures on Maina’s case and other parties involved, she may yet have faith in his agenda.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday October 23, ordered the immediate dismissal of Mr. Maina from the Federal Civil Service and also called for a full report on the circumstances of Mr. Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior which generated angry reactions from Nigerians after PREMIUM TIMES broke the story.

Mr. Maina is currently on the run again after security operatives sealed his palatial homes in Abuja and Kaduna.