Three men docked for assaulting another after accusing him of taking private part

Related News

Three men who allegedly beat up a man they falsely accused of taking the private part of one of them on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police arraigned Salihu Bala, 20; Masahudu Abubakar, 20; and Alhasan Mohammed, 20, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

The men, whose addresses were not disclosed, allegedly assaulted one Gbenga Afuye on September 25 at Ogba Bus-Stop in Lagos, according to the prosecutor, Insp Victor Eruada.

‎“They descended on Gbenga Afuye by giving him punches and inflicting injuries on his mouth.

“People around rescued Gbenga from the accused and reported the case to the police, and they were arrested,” he told the court.

He said the offences contravened Sections 173, 411 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).‎

The teenagers, however, pleaded not guilty and were granted bail by Magistrate G.O. Anifowoshe in the sum of N50, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate ordered that the sureties must be blood relations of the accused and should provide evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until November 7 for mention.

(NAN)