Man docked for allegedly stoning woman to death

An Ota Magistrate’s Court in Ogun, on Wednesday, remanded a 51-year-old man, Preston Ogilo, in prison for allegedly stoning one Lynda to death.

Mr. Ogilo of no fixed address is facing a charge of murder.

The Senior Magistrate, A. F. Ojelade, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr. Ojelade adjourned the case until December 1 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Rosemary Samson, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 11 at about 2.30 p.m., in front of Winners Chapel Church, along Idiroko Road, Ota.

Mr. Samson said that the accused unlawfully killed one Lynda by stoning her to death.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

(NAN)