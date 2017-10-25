FEC moved to Thursday to discuss 2018 budget

Related News

The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, expected to hold today has been moved to tomorrow (Thursday).

A tweet by the Nigerian presidency said the shift is to enable completion of preparation for budget 2018.

“Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting will hold tomorrow, Thursday Oct 26. Agenda is #Budget2018, which is currently being finalized.”

The meeting is expected to be presided by President Muhammadu Buhari who arrived from a working visit to Niger.

The Minister of Budget and Planning, Udo Udoma, had in August announced that the 2018 budget estimates will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration at the end of October.