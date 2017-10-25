PDP to elect national chairman, others December 9

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has confirmed December 9 as date slated for its elective convention.

The party’s spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, confirmed this on Tuesday while addressing journalists after the 76th NEC meeting which held in Abuja yesterday.

Mr. Adeyeye said that the convention will hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

However while responding to questions concerning the party’s budget for the convention, he said the budget ”is not a national issue”, and ”cannot be discussed in the public.”

He said the party’s NEC ”gave room to new entrants from Anambra and Oyo states to contest.”

Also at the NEC yesterday Mr. Adeyeye said Abiodun Olujimi, a senator from Ekiti state had dragged Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, before the committee for flouting portions of the party’s constitution.

Mr. Adeyeye said the chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi “is looking at the issue critically to avoid catastrophic situation in the coming election in Ekiti State.”

“What has been going on in Ekiti State was discussed especially the impunity in the state, the issue was raised by Senator Olujimi.”

Mr. Fayose recently endorsed his deputy, Kolapo Olusola to replace him in the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election. This has kicked up controversies in the state with other contestants expressing dissatisfaction over the endorsement.