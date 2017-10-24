NYSC: Prospective corps members express frustration over 2017 Batch B Online Registration

Related News

Some prospective members of the 2017 Batch B National Youth Service Corps have expressed frustrations over access to the NYSC portal.

Some of the prospective members who went on twitter to express their frustrations, said that all efforts to complete or even begin their online registration were unsuccessful.

The NYSC had earlier announced today (Tuesday) as the commencement date for the 2017 Batch B online registration.

One of the tweets by the prospective members read: “The IT or software company that runs the NYSC portal needs to be fired”.

Another one read: “This NYSC thing is vexing me. Why must it be a struggle to do even the most mundane things? Why?”

Another one tweeted: “Everything in this country is like the kingdom of God. You must struggle violently. Just imagine NYSC that is suppose to come with ease”.

All efforts to reach the spokesperson for NYSC in the Federal Capital Territory, Abosede Aderibigbe, on the issue failed as she was not answering calls or replying messages to her phone.

This NYSC registration thing is vexing me. Why must it be a struggle to do even the most mundane things? Why????? — Fola Jasmine A. (@Follahwale) October 24, 2017

The IT or Software company that runs the NYSC Portal needs to be fired — Onlyayos (@onlyAyos) October 24, 2017