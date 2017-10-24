German man rams into kissing couple, kills one

Related News

A German man who killed a woman when he deliberately accelerated into a kissing couple on a zebra crossing was charged to court on Tuesday for manslaughter and causing bodily harm.

A 41-year-old woman lost her life in the incident; her partner, a 38-year-old man was knocked to the ground but survived his injuries.

State prosecutors also accused the 27-year-old, who was allegedly strongly under the influence of alcohol, of dangerous driving.

Appearing in court, the accused spoke of “the biggest mistake” of his life.

A report also said that in September 2015, he deliberately drove into an embracing couple in the town of Kriftel near the German financial hub of Frankfurt.

It said that he reportedly became highly aggravated by the couple who stood in the middle of the road.

At first, he supposedly stopped a few metres in front of the duo, when they did not move out of his way, he accelerated toward them.

(dpa/NAN)