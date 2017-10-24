Nigeria open for business, Osinbajo tells Indonesia

Related News

The Federal Government has called for collaboration between Nigeria and Indonesia in agriculture and agro-allied industries.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the call on Monday during a bilateral meeting in Jakarta with his Indonesian counterpart, Jusuf Kalla.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, EITI, Beneficial Ownership Transparency Conference, the vice president said Nigeria was shopping for new investments to grow the economy.

“Nigeria is open for business and more investment. We are looking forward to more Indonesian investments, especially in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria. We are trying to exploit our local raw materials,” the VP said.

Mr. Osinbajo, who also restated his declaration during his meeting with members of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce on Monday, also said Nigeria was ready to increase economic cooperation between both countries.

He told Mr. Kalla that the Buhari administration had implemented several reforms that have positively impacted the Nigerian business environment and made it more attractive to new investors.

Other issues discussed by the two vice presidents included how both countries can collaborate more in the Agriculture and agro-allied sector, and also in palm oil research and production.

Responding, the Indonesian vice president said his country was also ready for more economic cooperation with African countries, especially Nigeria.