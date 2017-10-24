Tambuwal wants federal roads handed over to states

Bad Road
Nigerian bad road used to illustrate the story.

The Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has appealed to the Federal Government to hand over federal roads in the country to state governments for effective management.

He made the appeal when he received the Senate Committee on Works led by its Chairman, Kabiru Gaya, at the Government House in Sokoto late Monday night.

“There is the need for the federal government to hand over the roads to states because state governments are closer to the people and we have more efficient methods of supervision. If this is done, it will go a long way in ensuring that the vast majority of major roads and highways in the country are well maintained,” he said.

Mr. Tambuwal said Sokoto state government will continue to work with all those involved to ensure that the infrastructural development of Nigeria is given utmost attention.

He equally solicited the support of the National Assembly to facilitate the reimbursement of the money the state government spent on the repairs of some federal roads in its domain.

In his remarks, Mr. Gaya said they were in the state for the conduct of their oversight functions.

He lauded Mr. Tambuwal’s efforts especially in the area of infrastructure development.

Mr. Gaya also assured that his committee would facilitate the reimbursement of the funds used by the state government in construction federal roads.

He thanked the governor for his commitment to see to the completion of the Sokoto-Jega-Yauri -Kontagora road which is currently under construction.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal with the members of the Senate Committee on Works when they visited Sokoto Government House…Monday 23/10/17
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in a handshake with the Chairman of Senate Committee on Works, Senator Kabiru Gaya, when members of the committee visited Sokoto for oversight duties…Monday 23/10/17

    Please dont hand Federal roads to them, rogues that cannot pay workers their earned wages should not get extra financial responsibility.