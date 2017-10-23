Buhari to attend ECOWAS conference on common currency in Niger

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari will Tuesday depart for Niamey, Republic of Niger, to participate in a meeting to discuss the notion and possibility of a common currency for the West African sub-region.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement issued on Monday.

Mr. Adesina said Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, will also accompany the president to the meeting.

The statement added that Mr. Buhari will return to Abuja same day after the meeting.

The possibility of having a common currency to serve nations in the sub-region has been a point of deliberation at different parleys in the past.