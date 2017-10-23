Partly cloudy, sunny weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 35 and 14 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were chances of localised thunderstorms over some cities like Abuja, Makurdi and Lokoja during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning with day and night temperatures of 32 to 34 and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospects of localised thunderstorms over Enugu, Awka, Owerri Lagos, Ikom, Akure, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Uyo and their environs during the afternoon and evening period.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience sunny conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 39 and 14 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny conditions are anticipated over the northern states while some central and southern states will have prospects of localised thunderstorms in the next 24 hours,’’ it added.

(NAN)