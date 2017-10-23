TRENDING: Nigerians on Twitter react to Maina’s sack

Abdulrasheed Maina jpg
Abdulrasheed Maina jpg [Photo credit: sahara reporters]

Following the immediate order of dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina by President Buhari, Nigerians have taken to various social media channels especially on Twitter to share their sentiments.

The announcement of Mr. Maina’s dismissal was issued by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr. Maina, a man whose tenure as head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms had been dogged by corruption allegations, was secretly reinstated into the civil service and then promoted.

The news of Mr. Maina’s recall however prompted a reaction by Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau who confirmed his reinstatement but denied responsibility for it.

The news of Mr. Maina’s sack has however triggered reactions from Nigerians including commendations for the prompt action taken by the president.

Read reactions here:

  • Anonymous

    When Buhari said he wil fight corruption to a stand still, he meant changing it from ENDEMIC to SYSTEMATIC, when he said he wants to bring sanity and refprm to the ptroleum ministry, he wasnt talking anout stopping the corruprion he was talking about re-directing its beneficiaries. Everybody has seen that this governmetnis a joker, the asomrock clinic alone is a n eye opener, Nuhari always need s a report that will take 6 months to wirte and years to be imlemented when a simlple query will do but if that indovidual is in the good books of the cabal the matter will tarry for a long time or die