TRENDING: Nigerians on Twitter react to Maina’s sack

Following the immediate order of dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina by President Buhari, Nigerians have taken to various social media channels especially on Twitter to share their sentiments.

The announcement of Mr. Maina’s dismissal was issued by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr. Maina, a man whose tenure as head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms had been dogged by corruption allegations, was secretly reinstated into the civil service and then promoted.

The news of Mr. Maina’s recall however prompted a reaction by Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau who confirmed his reinstatement but denied responsibility for it.

The news of Mr. Maina’s sack has however triggered reactions from Nigerians including commendations for the prompt action taken by the president.

Read reactions here:

Kudos to you guys at @PremiumTimesng for exposing this story. This is the kind of factual investigative journalism that we need in Nigeria. https://t.co/tyclcJs8z1 — Seun Adedeji (@findurvoice_11) October 23, 2017

Can any person in his right mind still say that President Buhari and the APC have integrity after the Babachir, NNPC and now Maina episodes? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 23, 2017

If Maina isn't arrested at the point of entry into Nigeria, I suggest at that point we stop all the corruption prosecutions. End the game! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 23, 2017

@NGRPresident @MBuhari has had many lows, but reabsorbing Maina into the civil service is the lowest! BIG FAT SHAME! This is obnoxious! pic.twitter.com/U6g14uCaX4 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 23, 2017

"Looters" storming back to Nigeria after Maina's reinstatement like. Masu gudu sun dawo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UZTqM4NiSP — Garba Firdaus (@fab_garba) October 23, 2017

After reinstating alleged pension thief, the Buhari Presidency says 'Maina Hasn't Been Found Guilty Of Any Offence'. Then what about Dasuki? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 23, 2017

Reabsorbing Abdulrasheed Maina is a slap on everyone’s face who campaigned and voted for PMB on the basis of Anti-Corruption. I am pained!!! — Maryam Abubakar (@mareeyama) October 23, 2017

Buhari deserves a 2nd term. This is the most entertaining govt in Nigerias history. Maina recalled, defended & sacked by the same presidency — Gege (@nigeriasbest) October 23, 2017

Well done Mr President for listening to the outcry of the people and doing the right thing of asking Maina to be disengaged. — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 23, 2017

Thank u @aishambuhari because I'm not sure how PMB saw ds public outcry against Maina & acted swiftly… Help us tell him BABACHIR & NIA — Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) October 23, 2017

Pres. @MBuhari, sir it's good that you have fired Maina. But what are you doing about our kitchen cabinet who keep embarrassing your govt? — The Great Sage (@myunicy) October 23, 2017

The Head of Service played a role in bringing Maina back. Example should be made of her & all those that lobbied for him to be brought in — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 23, 2017

I am President Buhari I don't know state of Aso Rock clinic

I don't know who signed $26B NNPC Contracts

I don't know who recalled Maina — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) October 23, 2017

wait and see how Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina would be allowed to fly out of the country to Dubai in a private jet… — Credit Alert (@e_nctrice) October 23, 2017

If the @SaharaReporters story is to be believed then all those involved in the reinstatement of Maina must be relieved from office. — RIP Dami (@yinkanubi) October 23, 2017