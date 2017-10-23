Wanted director Maina absent at Interior Ministry

Related News

The embattled former head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Monday failed to report to his new office after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, launched a fresh manhunt for him.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported Mr. Maina’s secret recall to the Interior Ministry and the manhunt launched by the EFCC on Sunday for him.

A visit to the ministry on Monday morning by a PREMIUM TIMES correspondent also showed the absence of uniformed EFCC officials, although plain cloth officials may have been present.

Following PREMIUM TIMES reports and criticisms that trailed Mr. Maina’s recall, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday directed the immediate dismissal of Mr. Maina, a civil servant who absconded for years after being declared wanted for alleged corruption.

At the interior ministry, Willie Bassey, the Director of Press, said he was unaware of the presence of Mr. Maina but knew of the controversies heralding his (Maina’s) return.

“I don’t know if anyone was made a director of the Human Resources Department (Maina’s new position). I’m not aware of any posting of such. Normally, when someone is about to be posted to the ministry, a letter is sent to us from the Permanent Secretary to notify us but we didn’t receive any letter of such,” the official said.

The Minister of Information, Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Sunday confirmed Mr. Maina’s reinstatement but said his ministry acted on a directive by the Head of Service.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how the Head of Service acted on the advice of the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, for the recall.

In a statement by the presidency on Monday, President Buhari also said the circumstances of Mr. Maina’s return to the civil service must be investigated.

Speaking further on Mr. Maina, the interior ministry spokesperson said, “I have seen reports concerning Maina. I’m aware that the EFCC is currently looking for him and before I can confidently talk about the matter, I’ll have to talk to the Permanent Secretary, which I’m yet to do.”

Mr. Bassey said a press statement on the matter would be released soon. He did not disclose when.

Mr. Maina was declared wanted in 2015 by the EFCC for evading invitations extended to him to explain his role over a multi-billion naira alleged fraud involving pension funds.

PREMIUM TIMES on Friday reported how Mr. Maina was secretly reinstated to the civil service, with a promotion from assistant director to a director as an incentive, despite the unanswered questions dogging his tenure.