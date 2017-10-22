Balarabe Musa speaks on Fayose’s presidential ambition

Related News

A former governor of the old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has said the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, exercised his constitutional right when he declared his ambition to become Nigeria’s president in 2019.

Mr. Musa spoke on the sidelines of the wedding of a daughter of former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, in Ondo Town on Saturday.

“It is the right of every Nigerian to aspire for the office of the President of Nigeria,” Mr. Musa said.

“Anybody from any section of the country who has met the constitutional requirements can vie for the presidency. There should be no restriction because the country is in the need of a right leader.

“Whoever that will emerge will be president of Nigeria, and not president of a section.

“Fayose is exercising his right, it is wrong for anybody to vilify him for declaring his ambition.

“The man is bold, courageous and has put the Buhari government on its toes. Anybody having interest should come out so that we can compare.”

Speaking on the issue of restructuring, Mr. Musa noted that the agitation had become expedient because of insecurity, poverty, hunger and inequality in the county.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

Mr. Fayose’s declaration to run for the presidency in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had raised controversies across the polity particularly within his party, the PDP, which earlier zoned the office to the north.