Buhari returns to Abuja after Turkey visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to Abuja after a four-day working visit to Turkey.
The president left Nigeria for Turkey after presiding over Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting.
While in Turkey, the president held bilateral meetings with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Erdogan. He also attended the meeting of the group of eight developing nations, D-8.
