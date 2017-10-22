Buhari returns to Abuja after Turkey visit

President Buhari and Aisha
President Buhari and Aisha

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to Abuja after a four-day working visit to Turkey.

The president left Nigeria for Turkey after presiding over Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

While in Turkey, the president held bilateral meetings with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Erdogan. He also attended the meeting of the group of eight developing nations, D-8.

  • Abu-Mu’awiya

    You are welcome back home mr. President,may almighty God guide and guard you continuously.

  • Kayode Kehinde

    With Baba Nigeria will be great.

  • Otile

    Imam, barka da zo.