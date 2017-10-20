Buhari’s government full of lies, propaganda – Jonathan

Related News

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said on Thursday that the government of his successor, Muhammadu Buhari, is full of lies and propaganda and has achieved nothing since coming on board.

Mr. Jonathan said this in Abuja when one of the national chairmanship aspirants of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Tunde Adeniran, and members of his campaign team visited him.

Mr. Adeniran, who was Minister of Education in the first term of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, visited Mr. Jonathan at his office in Abuja to seek his blessing for his chairmanship aspiration.

Mr. Jonathan insisted that the PDP did well when it ran Nigeria but that the All Progressives Congress has not done anything since it assumed power.

“The PDP administration for 16 years did well and will continue to do well. But this administration has done nothing. They deployed propaganda and lies at a professional level,” the former president said in a statement by his spokesperson.

“In the power sector, we did well to revive it. A state governor attacked our government, saying that any serious government should be able to fix the power challenge within six months.

“Today, APC has been in power for how many years now? Fortunately the then governor is in the APC government as a minister.”

M. Jonathan was alluding to the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who was the governor of Lagos State when Mr. Jonathan was president.

Mr. Fashola immediately reacted to Mr. Jonathan’s comment through a statement by his Senior Special Adviser on Communications, Hakeem Bello.

He said it was unfortunate that Mr. Jonathan would accuse the current government of not doing enough in the power sector.

“It is unfortunate that the former President does not have his facts right. This is because there was nowhere that the current Minister of Power, Works and Housing and former Governor of Lagos State said he could fix Nigeria’s power challenges in six months.

“If he Jonathan needs clarification, we can provide that, instead of stating things that are not factual with respect to the minister and the power sector.”

Speaking on the issue over which Mr. Adeniran visited him, the former president stressed the need to organize the PDP and elect “good materials” that would lead the party to victory in 2019

He said the party “needs a national chairman that will select credible and reliable candidates for various elective offices at the various levels of government from the presidency down to the councillorship.

“We need a national chairman who will be courageous enough to caution the president if we win the presidency and the President is going astray.”

He said the expectation of the PDP was a “national chairman who will rule the party democratically and carry others along.”

He counselled party members, especially the aspirants to avoid crisis no matter the outcome of the election. “We must not come out of the convention divided. There should be no acrimony.”

In his remarks, Mr. Adeniran said he was not in the contest for fun, but to rebuild and reposition the PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Nigerians are waiting. Till now, more than three-fifth of Nigerians are still sympathetic to the PDP,” he said.

Those who accompanied Mr. Adeniran on the campaign visit included former ministers Abba Moro (Internal Affairs), Zainab Maina (Women Affairs), Jerry Gana (Information), and a former two-time Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Friday Itulah, among other.